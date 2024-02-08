English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

DYK This Bollywood Actor Suggested Avatar Title To James Cameron After Turning Down The Film

Not many know that an Indian actor was approached for a role in Avatar but they did not end up working in it. However, the gave the director the film's title.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Avatar
Avatar poster | Image:IMDb
James Cameron's Avatar is one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The 2009 blockbuster also spawned a franchise, part 2 of which is already out. Now, Cameron is working on three more parts of his sci-fi franchise which will be coming out in the coming decade. However, not many know that an Indian actor was approached for a role in Avatar but they did not end up working in it. However, their feedback to the director turned out to be important in how the film shaped up.

A still from Avatar | Image: IMDb

Govinda was approached by James Cameron for Avatar  

In an old interview, Govinda claimed that James Cameron offered him a lead role in his blockbuster film, Avatar. The Partner actor also claimed it was he who suggested the film's title to Cameron.

File photo of Govinda | Image: Govinda/Instagram

"I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a superhit. I had informed him (James Cameron) that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, 'how can you be so sure that I won't be able to make Avatar for seven years?' I told him that what he was imagining was almost impossible -- that he has named his film Avatar but is showing aliens," Govinda said.

Govinda rejected Avatar due to date issues

Talking about rejecting Avatar, Govinda claimed he did not have enough dates. "Cameron wanted me to shoot for 410 days. For someone like me, to get painted all over the body was something I could not do. So, I apologised. But like I said, the film went on to become a super hit."

A still from Avatar | Image: IMDb

Despite Govinda's claims, James Cameron has never confirmed approaching the Bollywood actor for any role in his movie. However, separately Matt Damon shared that he was offered the leading role in Avatar but he turned it down. The role was eventually played by Sam Worthington.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

