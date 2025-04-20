Easter Hurrah For Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar's Film Collections Touch ₹30 Crore Mark In 1st Weekend

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama is performing well at the box office. The film neared the ₹30 crore mark as its first weekend wound up. Despite competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat, Akshay's film, based in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, managed to show continuing growth at the ticket window. Kesari 2 has received positive word of mouth from the audience and has started off well despite a slow beginning on Good Friday (April 18). All eyes will be on how it will perform during the week.

Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2 | Image: X

Good growth for Akshay's Kesari 2

As positive word got out for the film, Kesari 2 saw a jump in its collection over the first Saturday and Sunday. The movie opened with ₹7.75 crore, the Saturday numbers rose to ₹9.75 crore and on Sunday, the film minted ₹11.84 crore, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. the total collection so far has been ₹29.34 crore.

From Friday to Sunday, the collection rose by around 52.77%. Kesari 2 had a limited release and despite competition from Jaat. it has managed to taste success, hinting it might do well in the coming week.

Kesari 2 saw a limited release