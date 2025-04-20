Alappuzha Gymkhana Becomes 2025's 2nd Highest Mollywood Grosser On Easter, Beats Officer On Duty In 2nd Weekend

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 11: The sports drama starring Naslen Gafoor is performing well since its release on April 10, ahead of Vishu. The Malayalam film raced ahead of other releases during the festive period in no time and has now achieved another milestone before its second weekend wound up.

Alappuzha Gymkhana released on April 10 in Malayalam | Image: X

Alappuzha Gymkhana maintains its grip at the box office

Alappuzha Gymkhana collected ₹23.9 crore in its extended first week. The numbers remained steady throughout its first week, indicating that the film is receiving patronage from the viewers. The sports drama had already raced ahead of the other Vishu releases, Mammootty's Bazooka and Basil Joseph's Maranamass. Now, Alappuzha Gymkhana has become the second highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 so far by beating Officer On Duty, a crime thriller starring Kunchacko Boban. Officer on Duty's Indian nett collection is ₹30.87 crore. Alappuzha Gymkhana has earned ₹31.29 and counting on its second Sunday.

Alappuzha Gymkhana will also release in Telugu in the coming week and the film will look to do more business in the region. Naslen Gafoor's last film Premalu had performed terrifically in the state and the same is expected of Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Alappuzha Gymkhana to release in Telugu after success in Kerala

Directed by Khalid Rahman, the Malayalam film is now gearing up for its Telugu release on April 25.

A still from Alappuzha Gymkhana | Image: X