Alappuzha Gymkhana Becomes 2025's 2nd Highest Mollywood Grosser On Easter, Beats Officer On Duty In 2nd Weekend

Updated April 20th 2025, 22:01 IST
Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 11: The sports drama starring Naslen Gafoor is performing well since its release on April 10, ahead of Vishu. The Malayalam film raced ahead of other releases during the festive period in no time and has now achieved another milestone before its second weekend wound up.
Alappuzha Gymkhana collected ₹23.9 crore in its extended first week. The numbers remained steady throughout its first week, indicating that the film is receiving patronage from the viewers. The sports drama had already raced ahead of the other Vishu releases, Mammootty's Bazooka and Basil Joseph's Maranamass. Now, Alappuzha Gymkhana has become the second highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 so far by beating Officer On Duty, a crime thriller starring Kunchacko Boban. Officer on Duty's Indian nett collection is ₹30.87 crore. Alappuzha Gymkhana has earned ₹31.29 and counting on its second Sunday.
Alappuzha Gymkhana will also release in Telugu in the coming week and the film will look to do more business in the region. Naslen Gafoor's last film Premalu had performed terrifically in the state and the same is expected of Alappuzha Gymkhana.
Directed by Khalid Rahman, the Malayalam film is now gearing up for its Telugu release on April 25.
Alappuzha Gymkhana was originally released in Malayalam on April 10, 2025, and received a positive response for its content-driven storytelling and fresh take on the sports genre. Alongside Naslen, the film features an ensemble cast including Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean and Shiva Hariharan. Produced by Plan B Motion Pictures and Reelistic Studios, the film’s music is composed by Vishnu Vijay.
Published April 20th 2025, 21:01 IST