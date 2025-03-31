Eid Mubarak! Salman Khan Keeps His Date With Fans Despite Sikandar Failure, Greets Crowd On Eid ul-Fitr At Galaxy Apartments

Updated March 31st 2025, 18:21 IST
Salman Khan greeted fans at his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra, on the occasion of Eid. His public appearance came at a time when his latest release Sikandar opened to low numbers at the box office and was panned heavily by his fans and critics alike. Salman kept his date with fans on Eid and waved at them from the balcony of his residence. He wore a white pathani suit on the occasion and was accompanied by his sister Arpita's kids Ahil and Ayat.
A sea of crowd gathered below the Galaxy Apartments, waiting to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star. Salman waved at his fans amid cheers and applause. An adorable moment saw him helping his niece, Ayat Sharma, wave at the people standing outside their home. Atul Agniohotri, Salman's brother-in-law, was seen clicking photos of the Sikandar actor as he greeted the massive crowd.
Salman also wished his fans on the occasion of Eid, writing, "Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak (sic)." Many pointed out that the actor, who has been getting death threats, was behind bulletproof glass this year.
Salman flashed his million-dollar smile as he gave the perfect Eidi to his fans on the festive occasion. Meanwhile, Salman's Sikandar performed poorly at the box office, after its release on March 30. It became one of his poorest Eid openers in the past 15 years. While the actor's movie releases and Eid are synonymous, it seems like Sikandar may not win over the fans as much as his previous blockbusters like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan did.
Published March 31st 2025, 17:39 IST