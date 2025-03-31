Eid Mubarak! Salman Khan Keeps His Date With Fans Despite Sikandar Failure, Greets Crowd On Eid ul-Fitr At Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan greeted fans at his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra, on the occasion of Eid. His public appearance came at a time when his latest release Sikandar opened to low numbers at the box office and was panned heavily by his fans and critics alike. Salman kept his date with fans on Eid and waved at them from the balcony of his residence. He wore a white pathani suit on the occasion and was accompanied by his sister Arpita's kids Ahil and Ayat.

A sea of crowd gathered below the Galaxy Apartments, waiting to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star. Salman waved at his fans amid cheers and applause. An adorable moment saw him helping his niece, Ayat Sharma, wave at the people standing outside their home. Atul Agniohotri, Salman's brother-in-law, was seen clicking photos of the Sikandar actor as he greeted the massive crowd.

Salman Khan greets fans from his Bandra residence | Image: Varinder Chawla

Salman also wished his fans on the occasion of Eid, writing, "Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak (sic)." Many pointed out that the actor, who has been getting death threats, was behind bulletproof glass this year.