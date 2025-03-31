Salman Khan Not Getting The Message? Big Thumbs Down For Sikandar As The Actor’s Own Skills Fail To Impress

Salman Khan used to rule the box office in the 90s and early 2000s with his movies Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, among others. However, from the mid-2000s, Khan's stardom started to dip, with only the Tiger franchise keeping his aura alive in the theatres.

Is 60-plus Salman Khan not getting the message?

Salman Khan has been facing box office duds with negative reviews by critics. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Radhe, among others, were majorly criticised for unrealistic stunts, weak plots and use of CGI to show the actor younger. However, this didn't demotivate the actor, and he came with another worse film, Sikandar. This movie has forced people to question Khan's acting skills. For the unversed, Sikandar was reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹200 crore, with most of the filming in Mumbai.

Netizens have flooded X with their negative reviews. They said that instead of portraying a regal Raja, Khan’s character felt more like Robin Hood fighting hordes of goons, buying land in Dharavi with piles of cash, and instantly arranging treatment for 6,000 patients. They have also called out ‘PR tactic’, saying ‘weak storyline, disastrous acting….’

"I have seen bad movies, but Sikandar is in a league of its own. No plot, no logic, no entertainment, just suffering. Just two and a half hours of wasted potential. Easily one of the worst films I’ve ever seen. 1/5 ⭐ for sikandar," a user wrote.

"Sikandar misses the mark with its predictable plot, weak character development, and underwhelming performances. Despite Salman Khan’s star power, the film feels like a missed opportunity. Action-packed but lacks depth. #Sikandar #SalmanKhan #Bollywood #MovieReview," a user wrote.

"Sikandar is a total flop. Salman Khan sleepwalks through it, the story’s a mess, and the action’s weak. Rashmika Mandanna barely gets to shine, and the music’s annoying. It’s old, boring, and not worth your time. #WatchSikandarInTheatresNow? Nah, pass on this one," a movie buff wrote.