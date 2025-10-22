Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Film Holds Its Ground Against Thamma

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama released in a box office clash with the much awaited horror-comedy Thamma on October 21. While Thamma is in the clear lead, EDKD has amanged to hold its ground against the other big film. EDKD would have collected more had it witnessed a solo release. Nevertheless, the collections are better than other star-studded rom-coms of this year like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Param Sundari.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is rock steady at the box office

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to ₹9 crore on Tuesday. On its second day (October 22), the collection declined to ₹7.50 crore, which is drop of 16%. Thamma, which opened to ₹24 crore, minted ₹18 crore on day 2. The biz dropped for 25% for Thamma, which is more than EDKD. The occupancy of Ek Dewaane Ki Deewaniyat was also better than Thamma due to the lesser showcasing.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is Harshvardhan Rane's biggest box office opener | Image: X

According to a report in Box Office India, the film is underperforming in Maharashtra and South India but the rest of the country has seen excellent collections. This is not a good sign for Thamma. Holdover release Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to pull in decent numbers in Hindi even in its third week thus affecting the two new releases. meanwhile, EDKD is also lead actor Harshvardhan's biggest opener to date.

What is the storyline of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat?