Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Braves Weekday Blues, Stays Steady

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: The fifth and the latest entry in the superhit Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma is performing well at the box office, with the majority of its footfalls coming from regions in Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh. After opening to ₹24 crore on October 21, the collection a dipped bit on Wednesday (October 22), a working day, but the drop margin is not very huge indicating that the audience interest in the film is good.

Thamma sees dip in biz on day 2

Thamma collected nearly ₹18 crore on its second day at the box office. The majority share is from the Hindi version as the film has failed to pick up in Telugu states. Compared to day 1, he drop in biz was around 25%. With Bhai Dooj being celebrated on October 23, the collections are expected to rise before the weekend begins on October 24. The 2-day figures for Thamma at the domestic box office is ₹42 crore.

Thamma released on October 21 | Image: X

The movie is facing stiff competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which has managed to collect ₹17 crore in two days despite limited promotions and a smaller budget compared to the MHCU horror comedy. Holdover release Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to pull in decent numbers in Hindi even in its third week thus affecting both Thamma and EDKD.

What is the storyline of Thamma?

Thamma is the first movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) that has an out-and-out romantic storyline. It follows Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidently stumbles upon a different world of vampires meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thamma is billed as a “vampire love story” | Image: X