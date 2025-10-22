Dude Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Witnesses Over 65% Drop In Collection Post Diwali Holidays

Dude Box Office Collection Day 6: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer rom-com Dude is performing very well at the box office in India and overseas after releasing on October 17. According to the makers, the film has grossed over ₹95 crore in 5 days worldwide and the ₹100 crore milestone has been crossed on the sixth day (October 22). However, post the Diwali holidays, the collections have taken a sharp dip.

How much has Dude collected in India?

In 6 days, Dude has collected ₹52.87 crore in all languages in India. The film released in Tamil and Telugu versions domestically. The Telugu version has contributed around ₹13 crore to Dude's India biz. This shows that it has been well received outside Pradeep's home state of Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, Dude collected nearly ₹3 crore. A day before on Tuesday (October 21)., while Diwali festivities were still ongoing, Dude had minted nearly ₹9 crore. The decline on the working day was over 65%.

Dude released on October 17 | Image: X

Pradeep's biggest hits have been Dragon (₹150.52 crore worldwide) and Love Today (₹83.55 crore). Dude will look to gross more than Dragon, having already surpassed Love Today to become Pradeep's second highest grosser as an actor.

Dude lands in copyright trouble

While Dude is performing well at the box office, it has landed in a copyright lawsuit filed by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, who has issued a legal notice to the music label Sony Music India for using his popular songs—Karutha Machan from the 1991 Tamil film Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu and another—without proper authorisation.

Ilaiyaraaja has sued Dude team over unauthorised use of his songs in the film | Image: X