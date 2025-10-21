Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Is Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Romantic Drama Worth Watching? Netizens Give Rating

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama has finally hit the theatres, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the movie revolves around an artist who falls head over heels in love with a free-spirited woman. The film explores how love’s intensity can both create and destroy. Film critics and movie buffs who watched the early show are penning down their reviews on social media, calling the film "watchable", but unlike Sanam Teri Kasam, this is a one-time watch.

Netizens rate Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

The film is receiving positive reviews from critics and the audience, with a few misses here and there. Taran Adarsh called the film "engaging" and gave it 3.5 stars out of 5. "An intense love story built on two strong pillars – drama and music... Director #MilapMilanZaveri skillfully weaves love, pain, and passion into the narrative, resulting in a compelling watch. #EDKDReview," read the post. He further praised both the actors and pointed out the shortcomings - the first 20 minutes feel stagnant, too much dialogue-baazi and post-interval sequences. "Music is one of the biggest strengths of the film... The title track, #BolKaffara, and #DilDilDil are chart-toppers... The background score further intensifies the impact," an excerpt reads.

Another movie buff, Ravi, also shared a positive review, giving 4.5 stars out of 5. A film straight from the heart — a blend of love, pain, and obsession that leaves a lasting mark. #HarshvardhanRane delivers a deeply intense performance, while #SonamBajwa shines with grace and emotion. A few slow moments and familiar tropes hold it back slightly, but the emotional core stays strong," an excerpt from the post.

A user called the movie "good" and further wrote, "#Ekdeewanekideewaniyat This is a good movie, I have seen it, it is a great movie, you must go and watch it. Both the songs and the story of this film are good, you can watch it. Good movie."

However, a user was unimpressed by the film and expressed his disappointment on X. "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tries to be an intense musical love story but feels overdramatic and predictable. The first half and interval block work, but the second half feels stretchable. Songs and a few emotional scenes shine, while dialogues are mixed some good, others in shayari-style feel cringe, like Instagram reels. Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa chemistry is good," read the post.

What is the plot of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat?

Vikramaditya, a passionate artist, falls deeply for Adaa, a free-spirited woman who sees love as liberation, not possession. What begins as an all-consuming romance soon unravels when Vikramaditya’s affection turns obsessive and his insecurities consume him. As tragedy and betrayal intertwine, their love story becomes a haunting reflection on desire, ego, and the thin line between devotion and madness. Set against a backdrop of music, memories, and heartbreak, the film explores how love’s intensity can both create and destroy.