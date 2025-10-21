Thamma X Review: Rashmika Mandanna-Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror-Comedy Film Wins Hearts, Netizens Call It 'Perfect Diwali Watch'

Thamma X Review: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana headline Maddock's latest offering Thamma. Fifth in the horror-comedy universe, the movie follows Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali festivities. The holiday release along with the positive word of mouth has led the film to a get a decent opening at the box office. Cinegoers who caught the early show of the horror comedy took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share the first review of Thamma.

How are the reviews of Thamma starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana?

Social media users who caught morning shows of Thamma have been raving about the movie. The plot of the horror comedy has received a big thumbs up from the users. Cinegoers have dubbed the film ‘a perfect Diwali watch', calling it ideal for family outings during the festive season. The performances of Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also highly appreciated.

On the other hand, some netizens also offered a few criticisms about Thamma. They opined that the chemistry between the lead actors fail to impress. Some even suggested that Rashmika Mandanna is not a good fit for the role. Select X users also shared that the songs of the movie seem misplaced. Social media users have also called Thamma the weakest film in the Maddock franchice yet.



