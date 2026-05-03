Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 2: Sorry Story For Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Starrer Continues As Film Witnesses Drop On Saturday

Ek Din Box Office Collection: The Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer hit the big screens on May 1. The movie is backed by Aamir Khan and is a remake of the Korean movie One Day. Despite the star backing and exquisite cast, the movie has garnered mostly negative reviews. The poor word of mouth has translated into low collections.

Ek Din's box office collection witnesses a sharp decline

Despite the backing from Aamir Khan, Ek Din failed to amass a decent collection at the box office. The movie minted ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. Owing to the low collection and bad reviews, the shows for Ek Din were reduced in some cinemas.

The Junaid Khan starrer witnessed a 13% drop on the second day of release. The movie minted ₹1 crore from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions together. In the two-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹2.15 crore.



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Ek Din marks Junaid Khan's third major project in a leading role, while Sai Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut with the same. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey. In the trailer, Junaid Khan's character is seen quietly wishing for Sai Pallavi's Meera, saying he hopes the wish comes true, even if only for one day. The glimpse hinted at a tender and emotional love story, with the lead pair's chemistry receiving attention from viewers.



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