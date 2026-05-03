Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi Movie Witnesses Drop On Saturday Despite Increased Shows
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection: The Riteish Deshmukh has received mixed reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. After a decent opening, the movie's business witnessed a decline.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: In a rare moment, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer witnessed a dip on the opening weekend. After securing a strong Day 1, the movie's business experienced a decline on Saturday. The mixed reviews from cinegoers and critics can be attributed to the slow business.
Raja Shivaji crosses the ₹21 crore mark in 2 days
Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji collected ₹11.35 crore on the first day of release. The film, which is running in theatres in Hindi and Marathi, saw an increase in shows on the second day. Despite this, the collection experienced a 7% drop, according to Sacnilk.
The trade tracking site reported that Raja Shivaji raked in ₹10.55 cr on the first Saturday of release. The Marathi version of the film has driven the maximum collection, with Hindi closely following. In the two days of release, the bilingual movie has amassed a total of ₹21.90 crore. The movie clashing with other releases such as Ek Din, Patriot and The Devil Wears Prada 2 has also negatively impacted the business.
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Riteish Deshmukh requests fans not to share Raja Shivaji spoilers
Just a day after the historical drama Raja Shivaji hit the big screens, actor-director Riteish Deshmukh has requested fans, asking them not to share spoilers online. The film, which brings the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen, saw an initial rush in theatres.
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After seeing the audience's reaction, Riteish took to his social media account to share a video thanking viewers for their love. At the same time, he made a simple request asking people to protect the film's experience for others. In his message, the actor urged fans not to record or upload scenes from theatres, especially key moments that could spoil the story. However, he said that viewers can still share photos or stills, as long as they do not reveal important parts of the film. Along with the video, he also shared a caption in Marathi that translates to, "A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie." The film, which hit theatres on Friday, May 2, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte.
Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji Cast Fees And Budget Revealed
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