Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi Movie Witnesses Drop On Saturday Despite Increased Shows

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: In a rare moment, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer witnessed a dip on the opening weekend. After securing a strong Day 1, the movie's business experienced a decline on Saturday. The mixed reviews from cinegoers and critics can be attributed to the slow business.

Raja Shivaji crosses the ₹21 crore mark in 2 days

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji collected ₹11.35 crore on the first day of release. The film, which is running in theatres in Hindi and Marathi, saw an increase in shows on the second day. Despite this, the collection experienced a 7% drop, according to Sacnilk.

The trade tracking site reported that Raja Shivaji raked in ₹10.55 cr on the first Saturday of release. The Marathi version of the film has driven the maximum collection, with Hindi closely following. In the two days of release, the bilingual movie has amassed a total of ₹21.90 crore. The movie clashing with other releases such as Ek Din, Patriot and The Devil Wears Prada 2 has also negatively impacted the business.



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Riteish Deshmukh requests fans not to share Raja Shivaji spoilers

Just a day after the historical drama Raja Shivaji hit the big screens, actor-director Riteish Deshmukh has requested fans, asking them not to share spoilers online. The film, which brings the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen, saw an initial rush in theatres.

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