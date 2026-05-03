The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Day 2: Hollywood Sequel Becomes The Only May Day Release To See Growth In Biz On Weekend

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection: The Hollywood movie hit the big screens on May 1 in India, along with other significant releases. While other movies have failed to hold their ground, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has witnessed substantial growth on Saturday. Positive word of mouth and social media hype have helped boost the business of the movie.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 witnesses growth in India

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened to nearly ₹5 crore, including the collection from paid previews. The movie received glowing reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. The postive word of mouth has prompted an increase in shows.

As per Sacnilk, The Devil Wears Prada 2 raked in ₹4 crore on Saturday. The film witnessed a 5.3% growth from its opening day. In the two-day theatrical run, The Devil Wears Prada 2 amassed a total of ₹9.50 crore. The collection is likely to witness a steep increase.

Interestingly, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has outperformed most domestic releases. The movie is the only May Day release, including Ek Din, Patriot and Raja Shivaji, which has witnessed an increase in collection over the weekend. The Hollywood movie has been attracting audiences to housefull theatres ever since its release.

Advertisement

Meryl Streep reprises one of her most beloved characters, Miranda Priestly, in the upcoming sequel to the iconic 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada. The movie also sees Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt reprising their roles as the cast reunites at the fictional offices of Runway magazine 20 years after the original movie. Based on Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada originally followed Andy Sachs (Hathaway, now 43), a recent college graduate eager to pursue a career in journalism. Andy gets a job as a junior assistant for Miranda (Streep, 76), the editor-in-chief of Runway, a fictional high-fashion magazine. Streep received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the movie, and her character has been compared to real-life Vogue editor Anna Wintour over the years.

Advertisement