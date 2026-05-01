Who is Yesha Sagar? Model, Sports Presenter Linked To Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi In Alleged Religious Conversion Controversy

Social media interest is heightened in the personal life of Delhi Capitals cricketer Sameer Rizvi. Following a post by a sports journalist alleging religious conversion, netizens have been curious about his rumoured girlfriend, Yesha Sagar. The Indo-Canadian model has become the talking point of the controversy and sits in the eye of the storm.

What is the post that has sparked the controversy?

On April 30, sports journalist Abhishek Tripathi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to allege that a ‘Muslim cricketer from UP’ is rumoured to be dating a ‘sports anchor from the league’. He further mentioned a friend of the anchor telling him that when the cricketer comes back from his practice, he expects his girlfriend to ‘memorise the ayats'. He further claimed that the cricketer has instructed his partner to ‘delete all the biking photos’ she shared on her social media and has directed her to do namaste with other cricketers instead of shaking their hands.

While Tripathi did not take any names in his post, avid cricket watchers seemingly put 2 and 2 together. Netizens were quick to draw a conclusion that the cricketer being referred to in the post is Delhi Capitals player Sameer Rizvi. They also pointed out that the rumoured girlfriend is Yesha Sagar. Without any evidence, social media users have taken to the comment section of the duo's posts to react to the allegations.



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Who is Yesha Sagar?

Yesha Sagar is an Indo-Canadian model, actress, and anchor who reportedly hails from Ludhiana, Punjab. As per media sources, she later moved to Canada to pursue her education and graduated from Seneca College in Toronto. Before making a career as a sports presenter, Sagar tried her luck in modelling and acting.

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Her career took a notable turn when she began working as a sports presenter. Yesha has been associated with several cricket leagues and events such as Global T20 Canada, UP T20 League, and the Bangladesh Premier League. She has also featured in over 30 music videos across Punjabi, Hindi, and Telugu languages. Her most notable appearances are in Parmish Verma's Chirri Udd Kaa Udd and Guilt alongside Kapil Sharma.

Also Read: Sameer Rizvi Accused Of Forcing Girlfriend Into Religious Conversion

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