sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Haryana Election | Melania Trump | Marital Rape | Middle East Conflict | Delhi Doctor Killing | US Elections |

Published 08:07 IST, October 4th 2024

Emergency Makers Working Out Certification Issues With CBFC: Zee Entertainment Tells High Court

Emergency, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), for non-issuance of a certificate for the release of the movie.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A still from the trailer.
A still from the trailer. | Image: YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:07 IST, October 4th 2024