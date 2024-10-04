Published 13:53 IST, October 4th 2024
Emergency: Kangana Ranaut, CBFC Reach An 'Agreement' On Suggested Cuts, Release Still In Limbo
Emergency Release Date: The Kangana Ranaut directorial was scheduled to release on September 6 but was stalled by the CBFC for hurting religious sentiments.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emergency makers come to an arrangement with CBFC | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:53 IST, October 4th 2024