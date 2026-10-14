Emraan Hashmi Escapes Major Accident As Car Flips Mid-Air During Gunmaaster G9 Shoot

Emraan Hashmi, who had been shooting for Gunmaaster G9, narrowly escaped a major accident on set. A video is going viral online showing a car flipping mid-air, suspended from a crane, and crashing onto the roof of a black van passing below. The car came quite close to the actor. No injuries have been reported so far. The makers have yet to comment on the incident.

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared the BTS video on an Instagram handle that opens up with crew members preparing for the stunt.

Check out the video below:

All about Gunmaaster G9

Directed by Aditya Datt, the movie stars Emraan, alongside Genelia D'Souza. In August, the makers unveiled the teaser, giving audiences a first look at the action-packed world of Gunmaaster G9 and a glimpse of the chemistry between the lead cast. Emraan and Genelia appear as husband and wife, with the lead protagonist gradually stepping into a dangerous world. His character asks to be kept alive until he reaches the "threshold" of his love. The intense love story intertwines with violence and chaos, with guns, close-range combat, armed police and a dangerous criminal world taking centre stage.

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The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh in pivotal roles. It is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Soham and Deepak have brought together Emraan, Himesh Reshammiya and Datt once again, nearly two decades after their first collaboration in 2005. The movie will hit the theatres on November 27.