Esha Deol, the younger daughter of veteran actors Dharmandra and Hema Malini, has reportedly separated from her husband of 12 years - Bharat Takhtani. Rumours of their troubled marriage had been doing the rounds in media reports for some time now. According to a report, the couple has decided to part ways. They share two daughters – Radhya and Miraya.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani relationship timeline

Esha tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012. This marked the beginning of their journey together. They welcomed two adorable daughters- Radhya in 2017 and Miraya in 2019, the couple seemed to have a perfect marriage until last year when rumours of their separation made it to the media reports.

Tracing the roots of their romance, Esha once revealed that theirs was a teenage love story, further revealing that they first crossed paths during an inter-school competition. Recalling the innocent beginnings, she said, “We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade, which was hosted by my school.”

Esah went on to detail, “I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute. We had one phone which was in my mother’s room and had no extension. It used to be very difficult to talk back then. In that age, it was infatuation and innocence. That was beautiful. Of course, in college we were in touch and then my work life started at the age of 18.”

Their initial connection blossomed into a relationship that survived the test of time, with Esha expressing gratitude for their journey together. Despite the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship during their college years and navigating the demands of adulthood, they eventually found their way back to each other.

When did the rumours of Esha and Bharat's separation begin?

The gossip mill went into overdrive when Esha attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception in January without her husband Bharat by her side.

The buzz about a possible separation gained momentum after a Reddit user claimed Bharat was living with his alleged girlfriend in Bengaluru.

Amidst the rumours, Esha’s social media activity acted as fuel to fire. Her last post featuring Bharat dates back to June 30, 2023, with a monochrome image capturing an intimate moment between the couple.