'Even If You Leave Him, That Woman...': Was Sunita Ahuja's 'Advice' About A Cheating Partner A Subtle Hint At Govinda's Infidelity?

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are currently navigating a tough phase in their relationship. The couple has been married for over 38 years and share a son, Yashvardhan, and a daughter, Tina, and are rumoured to be going through a separation. Reportedly, Sunita filed for divorce from the actor last year in December. This was confirmed by Lalit Bindal, lawyer and a close family friend of Govinda in February this year when their separation rumours gained pace.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 | Image: Instagram

As per a report in Hauterrfly, Sunita, in the court filing, has mentioned that the grounds of divorce are “adultery, cruelty and desertion”. The same report claims that buzz is Govinda has been "getting close to" a much younger Marathi actress, whose identity remains unknown. As Sunita has filed divorce alleging "adultery" on Govinda's part, speculation around who the woman is has become of prime interest.

Amid this, an old comment of Sunita on marriage and cheating has also resurfaced. On infidelity in a relationship, she said on a podcast, "I would like to fold my hands and tell women that don’t ever say that your partner is innocent (doesn’t cheat). If he does it, it will become so bad and no matter how hard you try to get rid of her, she won’t leave him for years. Even if you leave him, that woman won’t." Her comment is now being widely shared amid the divorce rumours. Many are also claiming that Sunita, in this interview, was actually talking about her own broken marriage and subtly hinting at Govinda's affair.

Govinda and Sunita with their kids Tina and Yashvardhan