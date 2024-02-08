Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 10. The couple had a Christian-themed wedding and recently they dropped the first photos from the ceremony. While Ira opted for a white gown, Nupur complemented her in a beige suit as they walked down the aisle.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's first wedding photos out

Ethereal Studio shared Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's first wedding photos on their official Instagram handle. Ira's cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, officiated the couple's white wedding, which followed Christian traditions. Following their pronouncement as man and wife, the couple sealed the deal with a kiss.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare walk down the aisle | Image: Ethereal Studio/Instagram

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta walk Ira Khan down the aisle | Image: Ethereal Studio/Instagram

Aamir Khan fixes Ira Khan's veil | Image: Ethereal Studio/Instagram

In the wedding photos, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were seen walking their daughter down the aisle and fixing her tiara last minute. Meanwhile, the couple radiated joy and were showered with flower petals surrounded by the cheers and support of friends and family. Aamir Khan looked overwhelmed during his daughter's wedding and shed tears of joy during the ceremony.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities

The wedding also saw the presence of Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan who along with Aamir, took part in a special sangeet night on Tuesday. The family delivered a touching performance of the song Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa with Azad leading a verse dedicated to Ira.

The pre-wedding festivities were filled with traditional elements including a football match, a workout session, a mehendi ceremony, and a haldi function.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. She had been in a relationship with Nupur for an extended period before he proposed to her last year. The couple got engaged in 2023 with a grand party in Mumbai. They officially registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai before the Rajasthan wedding. The celebrations are set to continue with a star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13.