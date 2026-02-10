Updated 10 February 2026 at 14:22 IST
Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav After His 'Have To Deal With Crisis Alone' Statement In Cheque Bounce Case
Sonu Sood took to his social media accounts to request industry insiders and filmmakers to come forward and help Rajpal Yadav after he was sent to Tihar Jail in cheque bounce case.
Sonu Sood, who is known to help citizens in crisis, took to his social media account to share a note requesting industry insiders and filmmakers to come forward in supporting Rajpal Yadav following his arrest in the cheque bounce case. The Dabangg star shared the note in which he assured that Yadav will play a role in his film. It remains unclear if the part was already planned or if the actor is offering him a new role to help him in times of crisis. Nevertheless, Sood's touching gesture has floored his fans.
On February 10, Sonu Sood took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."
Requesting the members of the industry to assist the actor further, he wrote, “A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”
Sonu Sood's generous offer comes after Rajpal Yadav's emotional statement in front of the authorities. In the proceedings, the Hera Pheri actor said, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain (sir, what to do? I don’t have the money to pay back). Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta (can’t see another way out).” As reported in Bollywood Hungama, the magistrate asked the actor to seek help from his financially good friends, to which he explained, “Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (Sir, we are all on our own over here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque dishonour cases and directed that he must surrender before jail authorities before any further hearing can be granted. The development came after Yadav failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court, following repeated violations of undertakings regarding payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 10 February 2026 at 14:22 IST