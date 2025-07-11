Facebook Post Claiming Asha Bhosle Is No More Goes Viral, Singer's Son Quashes Death Hoax

Updated 11 July 2025 at 14:42 IST
Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, 91, fell prey to death hoax on the internet, leaving her fans and well-wishers worried. However, her son Anand Bhosle reacted to his mother’s death rumours, labelled them as false and urged everyone not to believe the fake news circulating regarding her health.
Asha Bhosle's death rumours started doing the rounds on social media after a Facebook user (Shabana Shaikh) shared a post which featured a garlanded image of her, with a false caption announcing her demise. “Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away – a musical era ends (01 July 2025)," the post read. Soon after, several other similar unverified posts started circulating online quickly. However, as mentioned by Bhosle's son, she is hale and hearty.
Bhosle made a public appearance recently and was snapped having a gala time at the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, on the day of the film's release. A video had gone viral in which Aamir accompanied her and Genelia Deshmukh bent down to touch her feet and take blessings. The veteran playback singer was accompanied by her grand-daughter Zanai Bhosle at the event. After Genelia's heartwarming gesture, Bhosle embraced and blessed her.
On June 27, in a video, Bhosle was seen celebrating her late husband, music composer Rahul Dev Burman on his 85th birth anniversary. She remembered him by paying her respects to his most cherished possession, his harmonium. She was seen along with the many awards and medals displayed around his photo. Bhosle is the sister of the late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belongs to the prominent Mangeshkar family. Some of her popular songs are Aao Huzoor Tumko, Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Duniya Mein Logon Ko,Rangeela Re and Parde Mein Rehne Do. She has bagged two National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. In 2000, she was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and in 2008, with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour of the country.
