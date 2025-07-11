Facebook Post Claiming Asha Bhosle Is No More Goes Viral, Singer's Son Quashes Death Hoax

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, 91, fell prey to death hoax on the internet, leaving her fans and well-wishers worried. However, her son Anand Bhosle reacted to his mother’s death rumours, labelled them as false and urged everyone not to believe the fake news circulating regarding her health.

Asha Bhosle's death rumours started doing the rounds on social media after a Facebook user (Shabana Shaikh) shared a post which featured a garlanded image of her, with a false caption announcing her demise. “Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away – a musical era ends (01 July 2025)," the post read. Soon after, several other similar unverified posts started circulating online quickly. However, as mentioned by Bhosle's son, she is hale and hearty.

Asha Bhosle, 91, is known for her songs like Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko | Image: X

Bhosle made a public appearance recently and was snapped having a gala time at the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, on the day of the film's release. A video had gone viral in which Aamir accompanied her and Genelia Deshmukh bent down to touch her feet and take blessings. The veteran playback singer was accompanied by her grand-daughter Zanai Bhosle at the event. After Genelia's heartwarming gesture, Bhosle embraced and blessed her.