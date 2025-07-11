Republic World
Updated 11 July 2025 at 12:22 IST

Metro In Dino Budget Vs Box Office Collection: Another Flop In Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's Kitty Is Certain

Made on a estimated budget of ₹85 crore, Metro In Dino is likely to wrap up its box office run under ₹50 crore mark in India. This is worrying for lead actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur who are both coming off a string of flops.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino released on July 4
Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino released on July 4 | Image: X

Metro In Dino Budget Vs Box Office Collection: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer Metro In Dino released on July 4 and received good reviews. However, targeted at urban centers and metro cities, Metro In Dino has not been able to hold steady after its first weekend. The declining numbers have suggested that it will difficult for the makers to recover its budget.

Metro In Dino struggles despite reduced ticket prices

The ticket prices for the film have been slashed to ₹99 per ticket within a week of its release. The film has done well in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Bangalore over the weekend but NCR and a few other pockets are seeing steady collections over the weekdays, reported Box Office India.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Metro In Dino | Image: YouTube screengrab

Metro In Dino has been facing stiff competition from Hollywood released F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is targeted at the same audiences. The Bollywood film directed by Anurag Basu has collected ₹26.79 crore in India and ₹34 crore worldwide in one week. The biz on the second weekend has to pick up, but it is unlikely that the collections will go past ₹50 crore mark in India.

What is the budget of Metro In Dino?

Reportedly, the budget of Metro In Dino is ₹85 crore. The OTT rights have been purchased by Netflix. Given the slow pace with which its faring at the box office, budget recovery is going to be a herculean task. In 7 days, Metro In Dino has only recovered around 35% of its estimated cost of making. 

Metro In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu | Image: YouTube screengrab

It is likely to conclude its journey at the box office under the ₹50 crore mark and acquire a flop status. This is a worrying thing for Sara and Aditya, who have been coming off a string of box office failures and pinned their hopes on Metro In Dino to work. 

Published 11 July 2025 at 12:22 IST