Fact Check: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Viral Karwachauth Video Is Not New, It Is Actually From...

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's personal lives have always made headlines. The actors are also known to lead private lives and refrain from sharing their special moments on social media, unlike many other Bollywood stars. Amid chatter about their marriage and relationship, a video of the duo went viral on social media days after Karwa Chauth, 2025, which was celebrated on October 10.

What was claimed in the video:

In the video, Aishwarya Rai could be seen dressed to the nines in an Indian ethnic outfit. She sported a red salwar suit set which featured a heavy golden border. The actress teamed the look with a gold chain and also sported sindoor. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a crisp black bandhgala. Circulating the video online, several social media pages and paparazzi accounts claimed that it is an unseen clip from the couple's Karwa Chauth celebration of the year. This even left their fans ecstatic as the actors have rarely made public appearances together in the past few months. However, the claim is not true.

What is the truth behind the video:

Several social media and eagle-eyed fans of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan claimed that the video is not new. After some digging, it was found that the video dates back to 2019. It is from the time when Aishwarya and Abhishek attended the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari in Mumbai. The actors were a part of the star-studded guest list that featured several other big Bollywood actors as well.



