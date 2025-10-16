Hrithik Roshan Confirms Krrish 4? Actor Reignites Rumours After Appearance With Saba Azad At Ramesh Turani's Diwali Party: Viral Video

Hrithik Roshan attended the Diwali party by Ramesh Turani on October 15 in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The couple's photos and videos are now viral on social media. However, what caught the attention of social media users was a pendant worn by Hrithik Roshan at the event.

Hrithik Roshan sported a black on black look for the bash. He teamed his outfit with a statement pendant that featured the iconic Krrish mask. The photos sparked speculations about the fourth instalment and the actor's involvement in the movie. Several social media users shared snaps of the zoomed-in photos of the actor, taking it as a confirmation of Hrithik's involvement in Krrish 4.

Hrithik Roshan at the Diwali bash | Image: Varinder Chawla

Addressing the delays in Krrish 4, producer and Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan told Bollywood Hungama, “Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film. The work is going on in full swing. We are going to start the shoot of the film by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive in this film. Hence, we have to be well-prepared before we go on the floors.” Confirming the release date, Rakesh Roshan said, "We plan to release it in 2027.”



