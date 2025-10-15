Preity Zinta Reacts To Soldier Reunion With Bobby Deol At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Some Friendships Just Get Better...

At Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash, Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol’s reunion has taken the millennials on a trip down memory lane. Soldier actors shared a picture-perfect moment as the duo posed together after years, radiating nostalgia and festive cheer. Now, the Veer Zara actress reacted to the hype and even shared an unheard moment that made their friendship even more special.

Preity Zinta ‘3-wheeled’ at Bobby and Tanya Deol's honeymoon

Taking to her Instagram, Preity shared a selfie with Bobby and Tanya, along with a heartfelt note expressing her deep bond with the couple. She wrote in the caption, “Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya & Bobby met (yes, it was at a Diwali party and yes, I was there, a small part of the start of their love story) to the Soldier shoot in Australia, which doubled as their honeymoon, I was the third wheel they lovingly entertained! Time has flown by, but my love for both has only grown. They’re made for each other, the sweetest couple. Meeting them after so long brought back all the Diwali cheer and fond memories. Here’s to friendship, happiness, and love for them and all of you reading this. Happy Diwali! | Friends Forever | Ting!”

Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol | Image: X

Fans quickly filled the comments with love, celebrating their beautiful friendship and the nostalgia linked to one of Bollywood’s most beloved films.

For those unaware, Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta first appeared together in the 1998 film Soldier, which also marked Preity’s Bollywood debut. Their on-screen chemistry played a major role in making the film the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Preity even received the Best Debut Award for her performance. The duo reunited nine years later in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007). Fans of both actors flooded the comment section of a recent video with references to these two films, with many even tagging directors and asking them to cast Bobby and Preity together once again. Interestingly, Preity’s comeback film, Lahore 1947, stars Bobby’s brother, Sunny Deol, opposite her.