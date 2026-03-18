Updated 18 March 2026 at 13:42 IST
Dhurandhar 2: Pakistani Song Afreen Afreen Reworked Version To Feature In Ranveer Singh Starrer?
The music launch event of Dhurandhar 2 was held in Mumbai on March 17, and several photos and videos from the same are now viral online.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
From the story, cast to music, every aspect of Dhurandhar 2 has translated into a lengthy discussion on social media. On March 17, the music launch event of Dhurandhar: The Revenge took place in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from the event are now doing the rounds on social media.
In one such video, singer Khan Sahab, who has lent his voice to some of the songs of Dhurandhar 2, took to the stage to sing a new version of Afreen Afreen. The popular song was originally sung by Pakistani Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1996 and gained massive popularity worldwide in 2016 when performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan at Coke Studio Pakistan. Khan Saab teased the song during the movie's music launch on March 17, leaving fans waiting in anticipation. However, the makers have already released the album of Dhurandhar 2, and it does not feature any such song.
Also Read: 'Indian Cinema Ka Mustakbil...': Ranveer's Claim At Dhurandhar 2 Event
Social media users took to the comment section of the song to share their anticipation for the song being a part of the movie. However, it is not confirmed whether the song is a part of the Aditya Dhar directorial. Eagle-eyed fans went back to the credit scene of the first part of the movie. A close observation shows Afreen Afreen, from the movie Sangam, as part of the music library. The first part of Dhurandhar is currently streaming on Netflix.
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Ranveer Singh addresses the hype around Dhurandhar at movie's music launch event
Actor Ranveer Singh made a high-energy appearance at the music launch event of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Videos circulating online from the March 17 event captured the actor's electrifying entry, with the crowd erupting in applause as he walked onto the stage. Clearly overwhelmed by the response, Singh greeted fans warmly and took a moment to absorb the atmosphere created by the film's growing buzz. Speaking about the overwhelming reception to the franchise, Singh expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire team behind the sequel."Our entire team is so happy and excited. Also, we are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film," he said in a viral video from the event. The actor added that the anticipation surrounding the upcoming instalment has surpassed expectations. "We are so humbled with the kind of excitement and anticipation that we have seen for the second part; it is unprecedented," Singh said.
Also Read: Expert Predicts ₹150 Crore Opening For Dhurandhar 2 At Indian Box Office
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 13:42 IST