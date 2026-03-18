Dhurandhar 2: Pakistani Song Afreen Afreen Reworked Version To Feature In Ranveer Singh Starrer?

From the story, cast to music, every aspect of Dhurandhar 2 has translated into a lengthy discussion on social media. On March 17, the music launch event of Dhurandhar: The Revenge took place in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from the event are now doing the rounds on social media.

In one such video, singer Khan Sahab, who has lent his voice to some of the songs of Dhurandhar 2, took to the stage to sing a new version of Afreen Afreen. The popular song was originally sung by Pakistani Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1996 and gained massive popularity worldwide in 2016 when performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan at Coke Studio Pakistan. Khan Saab teased the song during the movie's music launch on March 17, leaving fans waiting in anticipation. However, the makers have already released the album of Dhurandhar 2, and it does not feature any such song.



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Afreen Afreen appears in the credit section of Dhurandhar | Image: Netflix

Social media users took to the comment section of the song to share their anticipation for the song being a part of the movie. However, it is not confirmed whether the song is a part of the Aditya Dhar directorial. Eagle-eyed fans went back to the credit scene of the first part of the movie. A close observation shows Afreen Afreen, from the movie Sangam, as part of the music library. The first part of Dhurandhar is currently streaming on Netflix.

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