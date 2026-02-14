Fact Check: Rajpal Yadav Walks Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Rajpal Yadav is currently facing legal trouble in connection with cheque-bounce cases. He surrendered in Tihar Jail on February 10 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay outstanding amount in cheque-bounce cases. The actor has to pay nearly ₹9 crore. Many from the film industry, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do the same.

In the last hearing, which took place on February 12, the Delhi High Court listed the matter for February 16, thus extending his jail term. However, on Saturday, a video of the actor sitting inside a car and speaking to the media went viral. Many claimed that he was out of jail in the cheque bounce cases.

However, the video which is being claimed as his first appearance after walking out of Tihar Jail is actually an old clip. He speaks about Salman Khan and his magnanimity. Many got confused since Salman is said to have stepped in to help Rajpal to clear his outstanding debt. However, Rajapl is actually speaking about Salman in the context of the latter getting bail in the black buck poaching case. This video, which many believe is of Rajpal walking out of Tihar Jail, is from 7 years back and is being circulated online currently in the wrong context.



Rajpal Yadav was in jail for non-payment of dues | Image: Instagram

In the cheque bounce case, the actor had been asked to surrender by February 4, but he failed to follow the order, leading the court to deny any further relief to him. The bench also made it clear that everyone is equal before the law, regardless of their profession.

What is the cheque bounce case involving Rajpal Yadav?

The case against Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha was filed in 2018 for failing to pay back a loan of ₹5 crore (which accumulated to Rs 9 crore over the years) from a Delhi-based businessman in 2010. The actor had reportedly taken money for his directorial debut titled Ata Pata Laapata. The film was released in 2012, but the actor didn't repay his loan.

Rajpal Yadav's directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata has landed him in ₹9 crore debt | Image: X