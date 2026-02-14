Updated 14 February 2026 at 21:50 IST
Fact Check: Rajpal Yadav Walks Out Of Jail In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Rajpal Yadav's directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata has landed him in ₹9 crore debt. He surrendered in Tihar Jail on February 10 after the Delhi High Court refused his plea seeking more time to repay outstanding dues.
Rajpal Yadav is currently facing legal trouble in connection with cheque-bounce cases. He surrendered in Tihar Jail on February 10 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay outstanding amount in cheque-bounce cases. The actor has to pay nearly ₹9 crore. Many from the film industry, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do the same.
In the last hearing, which took place on February 12, the Delhi High Court listed the matter for February 16, thus extending his jail term. However, on Saturday, a video of the actor sitting inside a car and speaking to the media went viral. Many claimed that he was out of jail in the cheque bounce cases.
However, the video which is being claimed as his first appearance after walking out of Tihar Jail is actually an old clip. He speaks about Salman Khan and his magnanimity. Many got confused since Salman is said to have stepped in to help Rajpal to clear his outstanding debt. However, Rajapl is actually speaking about Salman in the context of the latter getting bail in the black buck poaching case. This video, which many believe is of Rajpal walking out of Tihar Jail, is from 7 years back and is being circulated online currently in the wrong context.
In the cheque bounce case, the actor had been asked to surrender by February 4, but he failed to follow the order, leading the court to deny any further relief to him. The bench also made it clear that everyone is equal before the law, regardless of their profession.
What is the cheque bounce case involving Rajpal Yadav?
The case against Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha was filed in 2018 for failing to pay back a loan of ₹5 crore (which accumulated to Rs 9 crore over the years) from a Delhi-based businessman in 2010. The actor had reportedly taken money for his directorial debut titled Ata Pata Laapata. The film was released in 2012, but the actor didn't repay his loan.
In an old interview, speaking about making the movie that landed him in crores of debt, Rajpal said, "Liye nahi gaye the... Invest kiye the unhone financer ke taur pe. Unko apne pote ko hero banana tha. Main Ata Pata Laapata ka director kabhi nahi tha. Main director na hoon aur na rahunga. Main ek actor hoon. Agar koi cricketer hai toh aap 95 match cricket khelte ho aur 5 kabhi kabhi aap football khel lete ho. Mere liye yeh ek creative experiment tha ki 70 mm pe ek musical chaos... jaise America mein chalta hai Broadway... use kaise 70 mm pe leke aaoon. Uski ek koshish chal rahi thi aur usmein 200 abhinetaaon ne aur 2500 public ne kaam kiya tha. I think Ata Pata Laapata logon ke liye kya woh hai ki Rajpal ne kya Ata Pata Laapata banayi? Agar Rajpal ne Ata Pata Laapata nahi banayi hoti toh hum iss duniya se upar chale jate hum yeh duniya nahi samajh pate. Ata Pata puch ke jab pata milta hai na. Ata Pata Laapata mere jeevan ka pata mila hai. Kya kya nuksaan uthana pada hai pichle 10 saal mein. Aap bahut kuch cheene ke koshish kar sakte ho magar jis hansi ko bhagwan ne banaya ho use kaun cheen sakta hai."
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 February 2026 at 21:47 IST