Like Ranveer Singh, Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Gets ₹10 Crore Extortion Threat Over Voice Note

Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint with the Mohali police, claiming that she received an extortion threat of ₹10 crore from a foreign based gangster, officials said. The Mohali police said it has lodged an FIR on the basis of the complaint received from the actress. Police said Himanshi lodged a complaint regarding the extortion email received on her email ID. The threat to Himanshi follows similar incidents faced by director Rohit Shetty, whose home in Juhu, Mumbai, was fired at early in February, and Ranveer Singh, who was sent a WhatsApp voice note, demanding "crores" in extortion money.

Meanwhile, acting promptly on Himanshi's complaint, an FIR under sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Saturday at the Sohana police station in Mohali. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said, “As per the complaint, the email contained a voice note allegedly sent by a foreign-based gangster demanding ₹10 crore as extortion money.”

Himanshi Khurana featured in Bigg Boss 13, which aired in 2019 | Image: X

Advertisement

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, including efforts to trace the origin of the email and the voice message. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law, the police said. Himanshi, an actress and model, is known for her work in 2013 Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. She has worked in music videos and also participated in thirteenth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Last month, Punjabi singer Dilnoor had filed a complaint with the Mohali police, claiming that he received a call, threatening popular singer B Praak and demanding ₹10 crore as extortion from him.