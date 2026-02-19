Updated 19 February 2026 at 09:37 IST
Kareena Did It First: Netizens Have A Field Day After Margot Robbie's 'Geet' Outfit From Wuthering Heights Goes Viral
A clip from Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights has caught netizens' attention for the similarity between her styling and Kareena Kapoor's character in Jab We Met, Geet.
Several scenes from Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights are now doing the rounds on social media. Based on Emily Brontë's eponymous novel, the Barbie fame plays the role of Cathy in the movie. The latest clip from Wuthering Heights that has caught the attention of fans, especially in India, is the one in which Margot Robbie's character could be seen breaking into a brief dance. However, it was her outfit that caught the limelight for desis.
Geet walked so Cathy could run: Netizens have a field day with Jab We Met and Wuthering Heights comparisons
All true fans of Kareena Kapoor can recall her most iconic outfits from the cult classic movie Jab We Met. One particualr outfit that is signature to the movie is the one the actress wears during the song, Yeh Ishq Haaye. The bright red skirt, teamed with a white shirt and black bodice, has a special space in the collective memories of Bollywood fans.
In the now viral Wuthering Heights clip, Margot Robbie could be seen in an eerily similar outfit. The Hollywood star also teamed a red, long skirt with a white shirt and black detailing. In the viral video, she could be seen joyfully twirrling which music was playing in the background. Social media users and fans of Kareena Kapoor could not help notice the similarities and point out that the Bollywood actress ‘did it first’.
Directed by Emerald Fennell, the movie is a bold adaptation of the novel Wuthering Heights. The film opened at the top spot at the North American box office, despite drawing polarising responses from audiences. The movie received a lukewarm response at the Indian box office.
