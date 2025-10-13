Updated 13 October 2025 at 15:23 IST
Thamma Goes Saiyaara Way? 9 Days To Release, No Promotions Yet
With less than 10 days left before the release of the movie, Thamma stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, and the makers have yet to begin promotions for the movie.
Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with Diwali. Despite being a big, festive release, the makers of the movie have not commenced full-fledged promotion of the same yet. No pre-release event of the movie has been held yet apart from the trailer launch in September, which, too, Rashmika Mandanna skipped.
The silence around the movie's release has left fans worried. All the promotions of Thamma as of now are happening online via social media posts and through the release of new songs. The lead actors have seemingly ditched the traditional methods of promotion by attending city-wise pre-release events, giving interviews about the film and making joint public appearances. While rare, this strategy is now new.
Over the years, movie promotions have become as big as the movie release itself. Campaigns begin a month before the movie's release, and the cast makes multiple appearances together to generate buzz about the movie. Typically, the teams associated with the movies appear on reality TV shows and, offline events to talk about the movie.
However, recently, YRF (Yash Raj Films) decided to skip the traditional promotional strategy for their film, Saiyaara. Featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the makers of the film carried out only online campaigns before the movie's release on July 18. The cast members also did not make a single joint appearance before the release of Saiyaara, especially because they were both sharing screen for the first time. The no-promotion strategy seemed to work in their favour for the film. Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, became a massive blockbuster with cinegoers particularly praising the chemistry between the lead stars.
Maddock films seemed to have drawn inspiration from the YRF movie in a likely attempt to replicate the success of Saiyaara. In the case of Thamma too, Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana are sharing screen for the first time. Keeping them away from the public eye before the film's release is most likely a strategy for cinegoers to experience their chemistry for the first time on the big screen.
