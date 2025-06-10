Family Is Now Complete: Vatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta Blessed With Second Child, A Baby Girl

Tarzan actor Vatsal Sheth and Drishyam fame Ishita Dutta have expanded their family. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram On June 10. An image of the Vatsal and Ishita accompanied by their elder son Vaayu, born in July 2023, and the newborn baby girl quickly went viral on social media. The comments section was also flooded with congratulatory posts from Rakul Preet Singh, Suniel Shetty, Helly Shah and others.

Vatsal and Ishita have been blessed with a baby girl | Image: Instagram

Announcing the arrival of their little angel, the couple dropped a picture from the hospital where Ishita was seen holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the sweet family. "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," Vatsal and Ishita wrote in the caption. As soon as the post was shared on Instagram, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the new parents. Suniel Shetty wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations." Rakul Preet Singh shared, "Congratulationsssss."

Also read: How To Book Your Enrique Iglesias India Concert Tickets Before Others

Vatsal and Ishita's son was born in July 2023 | Image: Instagram

Back in February this year, Vatsal and Ishita announced their second pregnancy with a special Instagram post. The video showed Ishita standing in front of the mirror, while Vatsal caressed her baby bump. Later on, he even kissed his wife and the bump. Before going on her maternity break, Ishita completed the filming for her next, Drishyam 3, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. Drishyam 3 will hit the big screens on October 2, 2026, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The film has been jointly produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18.