Advertisement

Fardeen Khan has been in the news ever since he shared his massive body transformation on his Instagram handle months ago. Just recently, one of his fans shared a hilarious meme where he made a collage of the actor's before and after photo and wrote, "Butter chicken se Grilled chicken tak ka safar".

How Did Fardeen Khan React To The Chicken Meme?

The actor took this meme rather positively and shared it on his Instagram story. He wrote, "I enjoy being cooked both ways." The actor's reply is now going viral on social media.

Advertisement

What Do We Know About Fardeen Khan's Transformation?

In August 2023, the Om Jai Jagdish star took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his body transformation. Many of his industry friends like Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, and Zayed Khan among others praised the star for his inspiring weight loss journey.

Ever since the actor's photos have been doing the rounds on social media.

Is Fardeen Khan Planning For A Comeback Anytime Soon?

Fardeen Khan, who was considered Bollywood's heartthrob in the early 200os, took a sabbatical from films in 2010. However, after over a decade, the actor is all set to make his acting comeback. He will be seen in the horror drama Visfot, directed by Kookie Gulati. The film will also star actors Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D'souza in the lead roles.

The film is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper and Scissors. Fardeen will reportedly also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Housefull 5 and No Entry 2.