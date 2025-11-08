Dil Mera Churaya Kyun? Fans React As Priyanka Chopra Makes A Singing Comeback With Last Christmas...De Diya Dil | Watch

After making a global name for herself in the acting sphere, Priyanka Chopra seems to be making a comeback as a singer. The actress has lent her voice to a new, desi version of Wham's iconic track Last Christmas. Released in 1984, the song has been remade, and several renditions have been released over the years. But the latest one has caught the attention of social media users.

Priyanka Chopra's new song is a desi version of the song, Last Christmas. The melodious track features a mix of Hindi and English lyrics. The song will feature in the family musical movie Christmas Karma, which is directed by Gurinder Chadha and is set to release in the UK, USA and Ireland on November 14.

The song perfectly combines Christmas festivities with upbeat Desi tunes and catchy lyrics. Priyanka Chopra's Last Christmas full track will be released along with the movie on November 14. For the unversed, Wham's song has been released in Hindi previously as well. The song was remade by Kumar Sanu & Anu Malik as Dil Mera Churaya Kyun in the Aamir Khan starrer Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995).



Social media users react to Priyanka Chopra's Last Christmas

Most of the Desi Girl fans rejoiced on hearing her sing again. Taking to the comment section of the video, a fan of Priyanka wrote, “I'm happy hearing her singing again." Another wrote, “She is very talented and has a beautiful voice.” Another comment read, “She should sing more.. Obsessed.” A video of the same also landed on Reddit. Quoting the Hindi version of the song, a fan mentioned, “Dil Mera Churaya Kyun”.



Priyanka Copra makes singing comeback

A file photo of Priyanka Chopra singing | Image: X