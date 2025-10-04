Updated 4 October 2025 at 10:28 IST
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What Is The Age Difference Between Soon-to-be Husband And Wife?
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot soon. The couple, reportedly, got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on October 3.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda are finally engaged. As per reports, the couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on October 3 in Hyderabad. It is also reported that the actors will tie the knot by February 2026. However, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have not confirmed the news yet. Nevertheless, fans and well-wishers of the couple have extended good wishes to the soon-to-be-weds.
What is the age difference between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda?
Born on April 5, 1996, Rashmika Mandanna is 29 years old. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda, born in 1989, is 36 years old. There is a difference of 7 years between the actors.
About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship
Despite wild speculations around their relationship, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never confirmed their relationship. They are often spotted together at public events and have also attended each other's family functions. The couple also frequently take trips together, but refrains from sharing pictures with each other on social media. They have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, and have always maintained that they are good friends.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met on the sets of Geetha Govindam and fell in love during the filming. Rumours say that they have been dating each other for the last 7 years. As per M9 News, their engagement ceremony took place at Vijay Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. A source close to the couple told Deccan Chronicle, "The engagement went as planned, with only close family members present." The publication reported that Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot in February 2026. However, it is being speculated that the date might be shifted due to the work commitments of Rashmika Mandanna.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 10:28 IST