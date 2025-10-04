Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What Is The Age Difference Between Soon-to-be Husband And Wife?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda are finally engaged. As per reports, the couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on October 3 in Hyderabad. It is also reported that the actors will tie the knot by February 2026. However, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have not confirmed the news yet. Nevertheless, fans and well-wishers of the couple have extended good wishes to the soon-to-be-weds.

What is the age difference between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda?

Born on April 5, 1996, Rashmika Mandanna is 29 years old. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda, born in 1989, is 36 years old. There is a difference of 7 years between the actors.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship

Despite wild speculations around their relationship, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never confirmed their relationship. They are often spotted together at public events and have also attended each other's family functions. The couple also frequently take trips together, but refrains from sharing pictures with each other on social media. They have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, and have always maintained that they are good friends.