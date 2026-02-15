Farida Jalal Makes Sly Comment On O Romeo Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's '27 Inch Waistline' Amid Rumours He Took Ozempic For Viral Body Transformation

Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo released in cinema halls on February 13. The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer action drama is set in the time when the underworld had its grip on Mumbai and it further explores the life of gangster Hussain Ustara and his famed rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim. The movie is doing well at the box office and is expected to earn around ₹35 crore in its first week. The collection on Sunday is expected to take a hit because of the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

For the promotions of the film, the cast of O Romeo arrived on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While all the gags and humour landed well and the episode ended up being a laugh riot with Bollywood stars and their fans, actress Farida Jalal's revelation about the movie's producer Sajid Nadiadwala's fitness raised eyebrows.

Sajid's fat-to-fit transformation has been trending on social media. While he was a little on the heavier side earlier, in the past few years, he has visibly become leaner and fitter. He has also lost a lot of fat on his face, which many mentioned is making him look more youthful. While netizens have praised Sajid's dedication to staying fit in his late 50s, many have claimed that he took Ozempic and other such weight loss drugs to lose weight quickly. Trolls have also said that Sajid has got botox done on his face to lose skin elasticity and appear youthful.

Sajid Nadidwala's transformation has sparked throries about how he lost weight drastically | Image: X

Amid this speculation, Farida's comments on Sajid's fitness caught attention. When Avinash Tiwary spoke about getting muscular for his role in O Romeo, he also mentioned how Sajid has just 12% body fat. "Mujhe darr laga ki agar maine jaldi body nahi banayi toh kahin unko (Sajid) ko hi na cast kar lein," Avinash joked. Farida added, "He (Sajid) told me that his waistline is 27 inches. Maine unse pucha kya chal raha hai. Jo bataya woh nahi bataungi." Farida's snide comments on Sajid's fitness journey has led many to believe that the Ozempic theories about him must be true.