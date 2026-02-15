BLACKPINK Lisa Sparks Breakup Rumours With Longtime Boyfriend Frédéric Arnault With Valentine's Day Post

Korean girl group BLACKPINK has completed their Deadline World Tour in January end. All group members are expected to take a break from live shows and get involved in solo projects for sometime now. Lisa wound up the tour with a visit to a popular temple in Hong Kong. On social media, The White Lotus 3 star is often seen sharing pictures. On Valentine's Day too, she dropped some snaps, wishing BLINKs on the occasion of love. However, her interaction with fans led many to speculate on her relationship status with French businessman Frédéric Arnault.

Lisa was pictured as cupid on Valentine's Day | Image: X

On Valentine's Day, Lisa dressed up as cupid and dropped some sultry pictures online. Her caption read, “It’s finally cupid season,” which quickly captured the attention of fans, who flooded Lisa's post with heartwarming comments and adoration. When a fan asked if she ate chocolate on Valentine's, Lisa replied with a "no". Chocolates are a staple gift during Valentine's. This sweet indulgence is gifted and enjoyed during the "season of love". Since Lisa denied consuming chocolate on Valentine's, many started floating theories about her being single and noted that she might have called it off with her longtime boyfriend Frédéric.

Frédéric Arnault pictured with BLACKPINK in viral photo | Image: X

One fan mentioned how Lisa has not been seen with Frédéric since June and no new pictures of them have also surfaced online in the past 6-7 months. "No photo together since June, Lisa was with her friends in Korea during Christmas, in her free times she’s either in Thailand or Korea, now she’s spending Valentines (probably) alone too since she’s online in socials .. let me wait for an official article so we’ll be free (sic)," read a post speculating on Lisa and Frédéric's relationship.

While her personal life continues to be a source of gossip for fans, Lisa is also set to make her feature film debut with the upcoming Netflix actioner TYGO, co-starring Don Lee and Lee Jin-uk. She has also signed on to feature in her first Hollywood movie, which is said to be inspired by the classic romance drama Notting Hill.