Toxic Trailer FIRST Review Out: Can Yash Starrer Compete With Dhurandhar 2 Hype?

This Eid, fireworks are expected at the box office. Two much awaited biggies are set to release simultaneously. On one hand, Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is arriving on the big screens, and on the other is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Yash was last seen on the big screens in KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and after many delays, Toxic is finally set to arrive in cinema halls. Given the hype surrounding the two movies, fans were expecting one of them to shift their release, paving the way for the much-deserved solo theatrical debut for both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2. However, none seems to be in the mood to back down from the clash.

Dhurandhar 2 team disappointed fans with the teaser debut that had scenes already shown at the ending of the first movie. Now, all eyes are on its trailer and song releases. As per reports, a track from the upcoming spy thriller is expected to drop in February end, followed by the trailer release in early March, post Holi. This will set the stage for a grand release in theatres.

Similar anticipation surrounds the release of Toxic trailer, which is also expected to drop in a few days. Already, a review of the movie's trailer has been shared online and is being widely circulated. According to Umair Sandhu, Toxic trailer is good and from the looks of it, the movie may end up grossing over ₹1000 crore at the box office. He also noted that Dhurandhar 2 will face tough competition from Toxic, come Eid.

"Just saw #Toxic Trailer at Censor Board today. It got A Ratings by censor. MINDBLOWING! #Yash is simply NEXT LEVEL ! He is One Man Show in Indian Cinema today. 1000 cr Done. #Dhurandhar2 will face tough competition (sic)," read the post praising Toxic trailer.

Toxic will release on March 19 | Image: X