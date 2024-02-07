Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. She played the role of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While the film mainly focused on Sam Manekshaw’s character, his relationship with Gandhi was one of the most important aspects of Meghna Gulzar’s directorial. Now, Kangana Ranaut is coming with a new film titled Emergency, in which she will also be seen as Indira Gandhi. Talking about their portrayals of the same character, Fatima mentioned the different aspects of the former PM these two movies highlight.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is excited about Emergency

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Fatima talked about watching the teaser of Emergency and how excited she is about the film. She said, “I am very excited to (see the film) because the teaser was beautiful, stunning. So, I am actually excited because definitely they are going to dig deep into her (Gandhi’s) life and who she was, what her personality and journey was.”

The actress delved further into the difference between their portrayal of Indira Gandhi. She stated, “The story itself is different. It is based on a different character. Over here, it was on a different character. We were talking about Sam Bahadur and we only had to show how other characters like Indira Gandhi and others impacted him. The film is about Sam Bahadur, so then there is only so much that you are going to explore.”

What is Sam Bahadur and Emergency about?

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Emergency is based on the emergency that was invoked under Article 352 of the Constitution by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it lasted from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. This period marked by the suspension of civil liberties and the cancellation of elections, witnessed significant human rights violations and extensive bloodshed due to riots.