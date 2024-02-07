Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh Compares Her Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur to Kangana's Emergency

Talking about their portrayals of Indira Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh mentioned the different aspects of the former PM that will be highlighted in Emergency.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut and Fatima Sana Shaikh
Kangana Ranaut and Fatima Sana Shaikh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. She played the role of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While the film mainly focused on Sam Manekshaw’s character, his relationship with Gandhi was one of the most important aspects of Meghna Gulzar’s directorial. Now, Kangana Ranaut is coming with a new film titled Emergency, in which she will also be seen as Indira Gandhi. Talking about their portrayals of the same character, Fatima mentioned the different aspects of the former PM these two movies highlight. 

Fatima Sana Shaikh is excited about Emergency

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Fatima talked about watching the teaser of Emergency and how excited she is about the film. She said, “I am very excited to (see the film) because the teaser was beautiful, stunning. So, I am actually excited because definitely they are going to dig deep into her (Gandhi’s) life and who she was, what her personality and journey was.” 

 

The actress delved further into the difference between their portrayal of Indira Gandhi. She stated, “The story itself is different. It is based on a different character. Over here, it was on a different character. We were talking about Sam Bahadur and we only had to show how other characters like Indira Gandhi and others impacted him. The film is about Sam Bahadur, so then there is only so much that you are going to explore.”

What is Sam Bahadur and Emergency about?

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. 

 

Emergency is based on the emergency that was invoked under Article 352 of the Constitution by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it lasted from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. This period marked by the suspension of civil liberties and the cancellation of elections, witnessed significant human rights violations and extensive bloodshed due to riots.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  2. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  4. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News5 minutes ago

  5. Nestle reports December quarter (Q4) results

    Web Stories6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement