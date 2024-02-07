English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Anil Kapoor Says ‘It’s a Big Fight’ To Stay Relevant After Being in Industry For Over Four Decades

Anil Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Fighter. The aerial action film is headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and will release on January 25

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor | Image:Varinder
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Fighter. The actor will headline the film along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand. It will hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. At a pre-release event of the film, the 67-year-old actor opened up about how he stays relevant and brings his best to share the screen with actors 20 years younger than him. 

Anil Kapoor says he constantly changes gears to fit in with youngsters

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action film Fighter, has been a fighter for all seasons, rather than for all decades in the past 45 years of his being in the business of cinema. The actor recently interacted with the media ahead of the release of the film, and shared what all it takes to be a successful actor despite facing stiff competition. The actor said, "After spending more than 45 years in this business", as his director Siddharth Anand prompted, "Hindi, in Hindi". The senior actor continued, "To be relevant, to sit here with Sid, Deepika, Hrithik, and to work with them, bada mushkil hota hai. I have to work harder every year."

He further mentioned, “I have to constantly change the gears so that the youngsters in the audience, the actors, the technicians, the press (consider my work good). I'm excited and I'm enjoying working, and they are also enjoying working with me, speaking with me, asking me questions, and the audience is excited to see me on screen. To do that again and again for more than four decades is a big fight.”

Anil Kapoor to play Group Captain in Fighter

In Fighter, Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. While sharing the look on his social media, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever”.

Fighter continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor's character known by his call sign 'Rocky'. Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the Commanding Officer in Fighter holds gravitas, infusing life into a character that encapsulates integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment. Fighter, which has been helmed by Hrithik’s War and Bang Bang! director Siddharth Anand traces the journey of Hrithik as Patty becomes the best Fighter pilot in India. 

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries12 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement