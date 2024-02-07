Advertisement

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Fighter. The actor will headline the film along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand. It will hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. At a pre-release event of the film, the 67-year-old actor opened up about how he stays relevant and brings his best to share the screen with actors 20 years younger than him.

Anil Kapoor says he constantly changes gears to fit in with youngsters

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action film Fighter, has been a fighter for all seasons, rather than for all decades in the past 45 years of his being in the business of cinema. The actor recently interacted with the media ahead of the release of the film, and shared what all it takes to be a successful actor despite facing stiff competition. The actor said, "After spending more than 45 years in this business", as his director Siddharth Anand prompted, "Hindi, in Hindi". The senior actor continued, "To be relevant, to sit here with Sid, Deepika, Hrithik, and to work with them, bada mushkil hota hai. I have to work harder every year."

He further mentioned, “I have to constantly change the gears so that the youngsters in the audience, the actors, the technicians, the press (consider my work good). I'm excited and I'm enjoying working, and they are also enjoying working with me, speaking with me, asking me questions, and the audience is excited to see me on screen. To do that again and again for more than four decades is a big fight.”

Anil Kapoor to play Group Captain in Fighter

In Fighter, Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. While sharing the look on his social media, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever”.

Fighter continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor's character known by his call sign 'Rocky'. Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the Commanding Officer in Fighter holds gravitas, infusing life into a character that encapsulates integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment. Fighter, which has been helmed by Hrithik’s War and Bang Bang! director Siddharth Anand traces the journey of Hrithik as Patty becomes the best Fighter pilot in India.



(With inputs from IANS)