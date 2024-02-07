Advertisement

Fighter has hit the big screens, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are leading the aerial action film while Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role. At the pre-release event, Hrithik expressed his admiration for his co-star Deepika.

Hrithik Roshan opens up about working with Deepika Padukone

On being asked how the experience working with Deepika, Hrithik revealed that he was very excited to work with her. He said, “Things became much easier when two performers arrived as actors and focused on interpreting the lines and getting the most out of each scene that was on paper."

He further revealed, “With Deepika, it became really easy because she brings realism to her work, so I was consciously just bouncing off her bat, each line she says is coming from a deep place and I could tell this is real, and if I don't maintain that I might look like I am overdoing things, so I had to make sure I am acting that frequency. Thanks to her, every scene between Patty and Minni looks so extremely vulnerable, extremely endearing and very, very real."

Fighter first impressions

Trade analysts and industry insiders took to their social media accounts to share their first impressions of the Siddharth Anand film . Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, to call the film ‘brilliant’. He gave the film a 3 and a ½ star rating and wrote, “#War. #Pathaan. Now #Fighter. Director #SiddharthAnand scores a hat-trick… Aerial combat, drama, emotions and patriotism, #Fighter is a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER, with #HrithikRoshan’s bravura act as the topping… JUST DON’T MISS IT. #FighterReview”

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also took to his X account to share a box office prediction for the Hrithik Roshan starrer. He penned, “film is expected to open around ₹ 20 cr+ nett on Thursday”.