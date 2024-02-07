English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Fighter: After Other Gulf Countries, UAE Too Bans Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner

A day after other Gulf countries banned Fighter, UAE too has now banned the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter Trailer
फाइटर का ट्रेलर | Image:IMDB
A day after other Gulf countries banned Fighter, UAE too has now banned the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama reportedly failed to get their film cleared by GCC Censors, which was held on January 10. Fighter is slated to release tomorrow, January 25, coinciding with Republic Day (January 26).

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-film Fighter banned in Gulf countries except UAE - India Today
(A poster of Fighter | Image: Instagram)

Fighter advance booking removed from UAE

A trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, took to his X handle and revealed that Hrithik starrer has now being removed from all chains in UAE.  The reason for the same is not known, but it is assumed that censors either found very disturbing or objectionable scenes. According to a report in Pinkvilla, it is a setback for the makers as the film might lose the business of more than 500k to 1 million dollar.

Fighter: Plot, runtime and all the details you need to know about Hrithik's next | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A poster of Fighter | Image: Instagram)

With Fighter not getting any space in UAE or other Gulf countries, this has given Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban the advantage of more screens. "Fighter no release in #UAE ! The advance booking of the film removed from all chains in #UAE. So No #Fighter in entire gulf! Advantage for @Mohanlal’s #MalaikottaiVaaliban, which will add more screens in GCC Censor cleared in GCC. Distributed by the market leader @PharsFilm!" read the caption.

More about Fighter

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Fighter has been filmed at real locations with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters. The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the pivotal roles.

 

 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

