Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan’s 3rd Biggest Opener After War, Bang Bang

Fighter debuted in theatres on January 25. The film is headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fighter hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone headline the film. Pathaan and War fame Siddharth Anand has helmed the aerial-action movie. The movie has opened to a solid start at the domestic box office. 

Fighter becomes the highest-opening Hindi film of the year 

Fighter opened to a solid ₹22 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The film raked in more than ₹1 crore with advanced bookings alone. The film has become the highest-opening Bollywood film in 2024 surpassing Merry Christmas (₹2.45 crore) and Main Atal Hoon (₹1.15 crore). 

The film has also become the third-highest opener for Hrithik Roshan in his career. The 2019 film War raked in ₹53 crore on its opening day. This is followed by Bang Bang which collected ₹24.40 crore, on day 1. Fighter has now surpassed Agneepath to become the third-highest opener for the actor.

All you need to know about Fighter 

Siddharth Anand's Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film takes a bird's eye view of the professional and personal ups and downs in the lives of Indian Air Force officers Patty, short for Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan), Minni, short for Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Rocky, short for Rakesh Jaisingh (played by Anil Kapoor).

 

The film carries strong real-time references to the Indian forces' struggles and efforts in the form of keynote events like the Pulwama attack and Operation Bandar. Fighter is currently running in theatres. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter debuted in theatres on Thursday. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

