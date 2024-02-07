English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Fighter Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film To Open To Over ₹20 Crore?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is just a day away to hit the big screens. Here, we have brought to you the box office prediction of day 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter Banned in Gulf Countries
Fighter | Image:imdb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is creating a wave on the Internet as the release date nears. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is based on the life of Indian Air Force aviators coming together in the face of imminent danger with a reference to the 2019 Pulwama attack, followed by the 2019 Balakot airstrike and 2019 India-Pakistan border skirmishes.

The film's patriotic storyline is one of the major reasons why the film grabs the attention of the audience. However, it is going to be a challenge at the box office as it is released on a non-holiday, January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day.

Advertisement
Fighter (2024) - Movie | Reviews, Cast & Release Date in mokama- BookMyShow

A look at Fighter box office prediction

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the action drama is expected to earn over ₹20 crore nett on the first day of the release. However, owing to the extended weekend because of Republic Day (Friday), followed by Saturday and Sunday, the film might earn ₹90-110 crore nett. All in all, Fighter's weekend box office collection depends on positive word of mouth.

Advertisement

Fighter trailer: Hrithik as Air Force officer promises epic aviation spectacle - India Today

Meanwhile, the film showed a slow moment in the advance post on the first day when advance bookings opened. At the time of writing this article, the film has sold over 1 lakh tickets for Thursday earning ₹5.75 crore. The maximum tickets have been sold in Maharashtra followed by Delhi and Karnataka, but it is not even closer to Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had sold tickets worth over ₹23 crore on the first day in pre-sales.

Advertisement

Fighter is facing challenges in Gulf countries except UAE

A report in Pinkvilla revealed that Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE. The action drama reportedly failed to get their film cleared by GCC Censors, which was held on January 10. The reason for the same is not known, but it is assumed that censors either found very disturbing or objectionable scenes.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries12 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement