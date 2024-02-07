Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is creating a wave on the Internet as the release date nears. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is based on the life of Indian Air Force aviators coming together in the face of imminent danger with a reference to the 2019 Pulwama attack, followed by the 2019 Balakot airstrike and 2019 India-Pakistan border skirmishes.

The film's patriotic storyline is one of the major reasons why the film grabs the attention of the audience. However, it is going to be a challenge at the box office as it is released on a non-holiday, January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day.

Advertisement

A look at Fighter box office prediction

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the action drama is expected to earn over ₹20 crore nett on the first day of the release. However, owing to the extended weekend because of Republic Day (Friday), followed by Saturday and Sunday, the film might earn ₹90-110 crore nett. All in all, Fighter's weekend box office collection depends on positive word of mouth.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film showed a slow moment in the advance post on the first day when advance bookings opened. At the time of writing this article, the film has sold over 1 lakh tickets for Thursday earning ₹5.75 crore. The maximum tickets have been sold in Maharashtra followed by Delhi and Karnataka, but it is not even closer to Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had sold tickets worth over ₹23 crore on the first day in pre-sales.

Advertisement

#Fighter BOX OFFICE PREDICTION



Film is expected to open around ₹ 20 cr+ nett on Thursday ( Non Holiday )



If the film is met with good audience reception then 4 Days Weekend biz would be in the vicinity of ₹ 90-110 cr nett.



Positive WOM will be crucial for a healthy… pic.twitter.com/OEYbc6Xm0Q — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 24, 2024

Fighter is facing challenges in Gulf countries except UAE

A report in Pinkvilla revealed that Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE. The action drama reportedly failed to get their film cleared by GCC Censors, which was held on January 10. The reason for the same is not known, but it is assumed that censors either found very disturbing or objectionable scenes.