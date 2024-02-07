Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The aerial action flick is directed by Siddharth Anand and is headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film opened to a solid start at the box office and saw staggering growth at the box office on the subsequent day.

Fighter records over 70% jump in box office collection

Fighter opened to a staggering collection at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial raked in ₹22.5 crore on Day 1. On the second day, which was also the Republic Day holiday, the action entertainer recorded a growth of over 70% and amassed ₹39 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie’s total now stands at ₹61.5 crore.

#Fighter



Day 2 Estimates - ₹ 40 cr nett +



One of the BIGGEST JUMP EVER on Day 2 🔥🔥🔥#FighterMovie — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 26, 2024

After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should’ve targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is… pic.twitter.com/CClt7ptLW5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2024

Trade analysts and industry insiders have taken to their social media to make a note of the film’s phenomenal growth. Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “One of the BIGGEST JUMP EVER on Day 2”. Taran Adarsh also made a note regarding the film. The trade analyst said, “If the film continues the momentum on Sat and Sun, a healthy *extended weekend* total will be on the cards.”

Advertisement

What is Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter about?

Siddharth Anand's Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film takes a bird's eye view of the professional and personal ups and downs in the lives of Indian Air Force officers Patty, short for Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan), Minni, short for Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Rocky, short for Rakesh Jaisingh (played by Anil Kapoor).

Advertisement

The film carries strong real-time references to the Indian forces' struggles and efforts in the form of keynote events like the Pulwama attack and Operation Bandar. Fighter is currently running in theatres. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter debuted in theatres on Thursday.