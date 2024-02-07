Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Fighter: CBFC Orders ‘Sexual Visuals’ Cut, In Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer | Reports

Fighter went through the inspection of CBFC and was given a U/A certificate with minor cuts. Following the modifications, it was awarded a U/A certificate.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, will make its theatrical debut on January 25. Ahead of the release of the movie, the advance booking was opened which is seeing positive sales as of now. In the meantime, the Sidharth Anand directorial went through the inspection of CBFC and was given a U/A certificate with minor cuts. 

CBFC makes minor changes to Fighter 

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requested four changes to Fighter, as per Bollywood Hungama. First, it was requested that the Hindi version of the anti-smoking static message be included. Second, in two dialogues—one at 53 minutes and the other at 1 hour and 18 minutes—an abusive word was either muted or substituted. 

Poster of Fighter | Image: IMDb 

 

Thirdly, "visuals that suggested sexuality" were eliminated. Most likely, "appropriate shots" were used in place of these eight seconds of visuals. Finally, 23 seconds of audio were added to a TV news visual scene in place of 25 seconds of audio.

Following the implementation of these modifications, Fighter was awarded a U/A certificate. The censor certificate states that the movie is 166 minutes long. Put differently, Fighter has a runtime of two hours and forty-six minutes. 

Fighter Advanced booking shows a positive trend 

Fighter starrer has spun a positive reception ahead of release, as per advanced booking reports. Figures provided by trade insider site Sacnilk, suggest that the movie has already amassed a total of ₹1.95 crore on Day 1 from advanced booking collections.

Poster of Fighter | Image: IMDb 

 

The movie sold 59556 tickets on the first day. The National Capital Region has been the highest contributor to the film’s advanced booking collection followed by Mumbai and Pune. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:35 IST

