Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for the release of their film Fighter. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced owing to the cast and soon gained momentum after the release of the teaser. The film is expected to open in good numbers despite releasing on a non-holiday day. As the release date nears, the excitement surrounding the film is palpable.

To keep the audience hooked, the team held a press conference where they discussed various topics. Among all was Deepika emphasising that film shouldn't be made keeping box office numbers in mind.

( A poster of Fighter | Image: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone reasons why films shouldn't be made keeping box office numbers in mind

The actress said that once a film is made solely with the box office in mind, it compromises the authenticity of the "creative process". She highlighted the importance of authenticity in filmmaking and asserted that making the films keeping in mind the box office impact compromises the essence of the story.

( A still from trailer | Image: Instagram)

Calling Fighter special, the actress added that their primary focus was never centred around the box office collection, but on resonating with the audience and leaving a lasting impact. Explaining what makes Fighter special is, "This is our tribute and our thank you to every single fighter out there who puts their life at risk every single day so that we are safe."

( A poster of Fighter | Image: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone shared her experience of shooting Fighter at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam

The actress said, "I remember we shot our first schedule in Assam for 15-20 days. That was a live active airbase. It was a great decision on Sid's (Siddharth Anand) part to start the film on that note. It gave us the tone and the pitch to carry the story forward. The real aircrafts, fighters and their families were there. We were eating in the same place as the officers and we were living in their quarters.We played badminton with them. It was all so surreal, we could literally hear a sukhoi aircraft taking off every five minutes. There's not much information beyond this that we can share given the protocols of the forces."

Fighter is slated to hit the theatres tomorrow, January 25.