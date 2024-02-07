English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Fighter: Deepika Padukone Says Films Shouldn't Be Made Keeping Box Office Success In Mind

Fighter actress Deepika Padukone shared the reason why films shouldn't be made keeping box office numbers in mind.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Deepika Padukone/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for the release of their film Fighter. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced owing to the cast and soon gained momentum after the release of the teaser. The film is expected to open in good numbers despite releasing on a non-holiday day. As the release date nears, the excitement surrounding the film is palpable.

To keep the audience hooked, the team held a press conference where they discussed various topics. Among all was Deepika emphasising that film shouldn't be made keeping box office numbers in mind.

Fighter: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, OTT Release & More About Hrithik Roshan's Aerial Action Movie
(A poster of Fighter | Image: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone reasons why films shouldn't be made keeping box office numbers in mind

The actress said that once a film is made solely with the box office in mind, it compromises the authenticity of the "creative process". She highlighted the importance of authenticity in filmmaking and asserted that making the films keeping in mind the box office impact compromises the essence of the story.

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika give it their all in intense air battle. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A still from trailer | Image: Instagram)

Calling Fighter special, the actress added that their primary focus was never centred around the box office collection, but on resonating with the audience and leaving a lasting impact. Explaining what makes Fighter special is, "This is our tribute and our thank you to every single fighter out there who puts their life at risk every single day so that we are safe."

FIGHTER (Teaser): Hrithik Roshan | Deepika Padukone | Anil Kapoor | Siddharth Anand | 25th Jan 2024 - YouTube
(A poster of Fighter | Image: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone shared her experience of shooting Fighter at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam

The actress said, "I remember we shot our first schedule in Assam for 15-20 days. That was a live active airbase. It was a great decision on Sid's (Siddharth Anand) part to start the film on that note. It gave us the tone and the pitch to carry the story forward. The real aircrafts, fighters and their families were there. We were eating in the same place as the officers and we were living in their quarters.We played badminton with them. It was all so surreal, we could literally hear a sukhoi aircraft taking off every five minutes. There's not much information beyond this that we can share given the protocols of the forces."

Fighter is slated to hit the theatres tomorrow, January 25.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries12 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos14 minutes ago
