Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Fighter Director Reacts To Legal Notice For Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Kissing Scene

An IAF officer raised concerns, asserting that the depiction of the intimate moment in Fighter, especially in the military attire context, is disrespectful.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddharth Anand (L0, Fighter poster (R)
Siddharth Anand (L0, Fighter poster (R) | Image:Instagram
Fighter, after having a constantly rising collection at the box office, recently drew backlash for a scene. Though the aerial action was praised for the performances by the leading actors, namely Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and others, it also attracted attention after an IAF officer raised concerns about a kissing scene in the movie. 

The officer asserted that the depiction of the intimate moment, especially in the military attire context, is disrespectful to the honour and sanctity associated with the uniform. Furthermore, the conversation was heightened as the characters were portrayed as members of an elite Indian Air Force team. In recent developments, Siddharth responded to the critique. 

Siddharth Anand responds to Fighter controversy 

A leading portal reached out to Siddharth and asked about the question raised by an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das, who claimed that the particular kissing scene was an insult to the IAF. 

Replying to which, Siddharth said, “I am glad to answer this question. This film is in complete conjunction with the IAF. IAF has been a co-collaborator on the film and has been a huge associate partner on our film. This film has gone through meticulous procedures with the IAF, right from the submission of the script, to the production planning, viewing the film before the censor saw it on the censor board, watching it again at the IAF, reviewing the film after the censor, and then giving us a physical copy of the NOC No Objection Certificate.” 

The filmmaker added, “After that, we got the certificate. We got the censor certificate. Then, we showed the entire film to everyone in the Air Force, including the Air Force Chief, Mr. Chaudhary, and over 100 Air Marshals from across the country. We called them and hosted a screening for them one day before the film's release in Delhi, and they gave us a standing ovation.”

 

Fighter controversies

Fighter made headlines soon after its trailer was released online. Many stars from Pakistan criticised the film for showing people of a specific religion in a bad light. The film later was banned in the UAE countries. Just before the film's release, CBFC suggested the makers make changes in the film, and as a result, all the intimate scenes between the lead stars were removed from the film, including the song - Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Recently, filmmaker Siddharth Anand was slammed for his statement when he addressed the lukewarm response to the film at the box office and stated that his film failed to create an impact because "90% of the Indians haven't ever sat in a flight."

Published February 10th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

