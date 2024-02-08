Advertisement

Siddharth Anand's upcoming directorial Fighter is all set to release on 25th January this year. Ahead of the movie's release, the director was seen interacting with a netizen who wondered if Anand would be able to deliver another hit in the same year after Pathaan's success. Here's how he responded:-

Image: X screengrab

Trailer of Fighter released recently

On Monday, the much-anticipated trailer of Fighter was officially launched by the trio of Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. At the trailer launch, Anand while expressing gratitude stated that Fighter is not a one-person show, but rather a teamwork-intensive project.

He said, “We have given it all. It is not an easy film. I’ve made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether. Everyone has helped us… everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here. Keep showering the love."

Hrithik Roshan, having previously collaborated with Siddharth in Bang Bang and War expressed his appreciation for working with individuals he described as ‘crazy, mad, insane, passionate human beings’ in the context of Fighter. He also lauded Siddharth’s unique approach and Anil Kapoor's courage and passion, considering himself blessed to be surrounded by individuals committed to pushing the boundaries for great cinema.

Anil Kapoor who arrived fresh from the success of Animal described Fighter as a phenomenal journey that taught him discipline and selfless dedication to work. Acknowledging the significance of the day being Army Day, Kapoor deemed it fitting to launch the trailer on such a special occasion.

Fighter poster | Image: X/ Rachit_Hr

Deepika Padukone who is the leading lady of Fighter remained absent at the trailer launch event. The film is set for release on January 25, the same date on which Siddharth Anand's previous film Pathaan released last year.