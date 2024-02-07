Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Fighter: DYK Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Shot At Real Air Force Bases For Siddharth Anand's Film

Siddharth Anand chose to shoot his aerial action film Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan at real locations to add authenticity to the cinematic experience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter Poster
Fighter Poster | Image:Fighter Poster I IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is an action-packed extravagant ride. The film captures the spirit of patriotism combined with adrenaline-pumping action. The Siddharth Anand directorial is filled with thrilling scenes shot at the Air Force bases in Tezpur, Dindigul, and Pune. The filming also had the active involvement of IAF personnel and real combat jets and helicopters.

Fighter was shot at the real Air Force bases of Tezpur, Dindigul and Pune

The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune. The film unfolds its intense fighter jet sequences against the lush green backdrop of Assam's Air Force Station Tezpur, adding authenticity to the cinematic brilliance directed by Siddharth Anand. The choice of real locations intensifies the immersive experience for the audience. 

Fighter was shot at the real Air-force bases of Tezpur, Dindigul, and Pune I Image: IMDb

Set for release on January 25, 2024, Fighter is already creating anticipation, evident in its advance booking success. Selling 93,735 tickets for day one, the film has generated ₹3.06 crore. The diverse ticket categories, including 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D, showcase the film's appeal across varied viewing experiences.

 Fighter is already creating anticipation, evident in its advance booking success I Image: IMDb

Behind-the-scenes glimpse of Fighter

Offering a sneak peek into the film's making, a behind-the-scenes video captures the team's camaraderie during the shoot of the song Heer Aasmani in Kashmir. Deepika Padukone shared insights into the bonding moments, emphasizing the fun and celebration amidst challenging weather conditions.

With the anticipation building up and the film set to release soon, Fighter promises a cinematic blend of action and patriotism. Presented by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the movie directed by Siddharth Anand aims to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience. Incorporating real Air Force bases into the film not only enhances its visual appeal but also adds a layer of authenticity to the thrilling narrative, setting the stage for a memorable cinematic journey for the audience.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 22:33 IST

